Stepmother held for beating 5-year-old Abohar girl to death

A five-year-old girl from Abohar in Fazilka district died on Tuesday evening after being allegedly assaulted by her stepmother, police said. Police have arrested the stepmother, Akko Bai, in connection with the case. (HT)

Police have arrested the stepmother, Akko Bai, in connection with the case.

The child was living with her father, Gurdit Singh, and stepmother at the local Pakka Seed farm area. According to the information available, she was allegedly assaulted on September 30 and suffered serious injuries. Her condition subsequently deteriorated, following which she was taken to a hospital and later referred to AIIMS Bathinda.

However, she died during treatment on Tuesday evening after battling for life for seven days.

Following her death, police added murder charge to the case that had earlier been registered in connection with the alleged assault. Her body was brought to the Abohar civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police had reportedly detained Akko Bai for questioning after the incident came to light. As the child remained in a critical condition, investigators were awaiting an opportunity to record her statement. After receiving information about the child’s death, police initiated further legal proceedings and arrested the woman.

Police said the investigation was being conducted from all angles and further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report and other evidence collected during the probe to ascertain the cause of the incident.