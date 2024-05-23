Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state for lack of development and poor fiscal management, which has pushed the state further into a debt trap. Sukhbir slams AAP for state’s deteriorating fiscal health

Calling Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government inexperienced, Sukhbir said AAP lacks vision for the development, appealing to electors to vote for the SAD to strengthen the only regional party that can cater to the aspirations of the local population.

“A decade-long rule under the late Parkash Singh Badal set a new era of development across the state, but then the Congress government under Capt Amarinder Singh halted the development growth. Then people got swayed by the false promises of AAP in 2022 but the state now is in a complete financial mess,” Sukhbir said, addressing an election rally at Muktsar’s Malout in support of the party’s candidate from Ferozepur Nardev Singh Bobby Mann. Sukhbir also addressed rallies in Abohar and Balluana.

Sukhbir accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of indulging in cheap theatrics and said voters should be aware of both Congress and AAP who are fighting LS polls as allies in three states and Chandigarh but In Punjab are trying to mislead the voters by claiming to be opponents.

“Congress and the AAP are official partners in the INDI Alliance. Like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the other two parties pay no attention to the provisional issues due to their Delhi-centric approach,” he added.

Sukhbir accused AAP of suspending Akali Dal’s flagship welfare programmes like the shagun scheme and providing bicycles to girl students.

“All sections of society are feeling betrayed. The AAP government is yet to give compensation for crop losses, government jobs are going to outsiders, and it has closed social welfare programmes. In contrast, the state has opened doors to gangsters and the drug mafia, leading to a lack of investment and rising unemployment,” he said.

Sukhbir also addressed a rally in Abohar and tried to strike an emotional chord with voters reminding them of Nardev Singh Bobby Mann’s father Zora Singh Mann.

“During terrorism days, Mann saab used to accompany vadde Badal saab (late Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal) in a car carrying a gun. He was an epitome of commitment to fight back threats and it a matter of pride that the SAD has fielded his son Babby Mann,” he added.