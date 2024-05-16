 Terror module operative linked to Rinda held, pistol seized - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
Terror module operative linked to Rinda held, pistol seized

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2024 08:34 PM IST

Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg says the accused received foreign ammunition and heroin for distribution among different gang members, disturbing the peace in Punjab.

The special branch of the district police arrested a wanted operative of a terror module, backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and handled by US-based gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia. The accused was wanted in multiple cases, including those under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to the police, the suspect, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh Uppal, was also being handled by a US-based gangster for cross-border supply of drugs, arms.
Identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh Uppal, the accused hails from Amritsar district. He was arrested in Phase 11 of Mohali on May 14. A .30 bore pistol and two live cartridges have been seized from his possession.

Briefing the media, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg disclosed that last year a significant cache of weapons was seized by the Mohali police. The subsequent investigation revealed the involvement of Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukh Uppal, in cross-border narcotics and weapon supply.

According to the SSP, the accused was also wanted in connection with a case registered at the Balongi police station. He along with his accomplice was coordinating with Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based Happy Passai for cross-border supply of narcotics and weapons with the help of drones.

“The accused received foreign ammunition and heroin at designated locations, which he later distributed among various gang members. The terrorist module was disturbing the peace in the state,” the SSP added.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 25 of the Arms Act at the Phase 11 police station.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
