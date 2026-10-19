Thai woman held with banned synthetic drug in Gurugram

Haryana state narcotics control bureau (HSNCB) arrested a Thai woman in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok area on Sunday after recovering 14.80 gram MDMA, a synthetic party drug, and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said. The police official said that the contraband was concealed in a bag behind an LED panel inside a room of the premises. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Wanwisa Sansern, daughter of Dan Sansem and a resident of Thailand, was arrested from a residence in Sushant Lok following a tip-off, said inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of HSNCB’s Gurugram unit.

The police official said that the contraband was concealed in a bag behind an LED panel inside a room of the premises. The HSNCB team had received credible intelligence that a foreign woman residing in C Block of Sushant Lok, was allegedly engaged in the unlawful sale of MDMA.

“Acting on the input, police raided the identified premises....The woman present in the house was apprehended with the assistance of women police personnel, following which a search was conducted,” HSNCB said, adding that the accused was unable to produce any valid licence or permit authorising possession of the substance.

“During the search, a bag recovered from behind the LED yielded MDMA packed in a transparent polythene pouch. The contraband weighed 14.80 grams, including the packaging.”

Rise in seizures

During a review meeting last week, HSNCB had informed the state government that Haryana Police had registered 3,809 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,824 accused between January and September, 2026.

Compared with the corresponding period last year, the number of cases increased by 40% and arrests by 27%. During January–September 2025, as many as 2,722 cases had been registered and 5,393 accused arrested.

Between January and September 2026, heroin seizures rose from 43.176kg in the corresponding period last year to 84.695kg, an increase of 96.16%.

The cocaine seizures rose from 1,005 grams to 2,958 grams, while seizures of MD and MDMA increased from 525.036 grams to 1,761.55 grams.

The government was informed that the conviction rate in NDPS cases stood at 48.81% in 2023, 54.67% in 2024 and 54.68% in 2025. It increased to 58.34% during January–September 2026.

Haryana has set up 21 fast-track courts while eight dedicated fast-track or special courts dealing with NDPS cases are operational in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat. The state is also considering the establishment of additional fast-track courts in districts facing a heavier burden of drug trafficking cases.