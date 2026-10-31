To tackle festive season rush: Four special trains to ply from Ludhiana to Bihar, Kolkata

Anticipating a surge in passenger footfall ahead of the festive season, Northern Railway has announced the operation of four reserved special trains from Ludhiana to Saharsa, Darbhanga, Gaya, and Kolkata in November to facilitate hassle-free travel for commuters heading towards Bihar and West Bengal. Migrants boarding a train in Ludhiana. (HT)

Of the four scheduled services, two routes will operate three trips each, while the special trains connecting Ludhiana to Gaya and Kolkata will make single trips.

The special services are scheduled to operate between November 6 and 13, featuring staggered departure dates for each destination to efficiently manage the holiday rush.

According to the railway schedule, train number 04656 from Ludhiana to Saharsa will operate on November 6, 9, and 11, departing Ludhiana at 5.35pm and arriving in Saharsa at 11.50pm the next day. Its return service, train number 04655, will run on November 8, 11, and 13, leaving Saharsa at 3.50am and reaching Ludhiana at 8.35 am the following morning.

Train number 04662 heading from Ludhiana to Darbhanga will run on November 7, 10, and 11, departing at 6.30am and reaching Darbhanga at 10 am the next day. The return leg, train number 04661, will operate on November 8, 11, and 12, leaving Darbhanga at 1pm and arriving in Ludhiana at 5.10pm the next day.

For travellers heading towards Gaya, train number 04664 will depart from Ludhiana at 6.30am on November 12, reaching Gaya at 8 am the following day. The return service, train number 04663, will leave Gaya at 11 am on November 13, arriving back in Ludhiana at 12.50 pm on November 14.

Connecting Ludhiana directly with Kolkata, the fourth service—train number 04666—will depart at 6.30 am on November 6 and reach Kolkata at 9.45 pm the next day. The return train, 04665, will depart from Kolkata at 11.50 pm on November 7 and arrive in Ludhiana at 12.50 pm on November 9.

All four special trains have been provided with a scheduled halt at Dhandari Kalan, alongside stops at Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, and multiple stations across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Basant Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Firozpur division, said these special trains have been arranged keeping the festive-season travel requirements in mind. He urged passengers to make the use of the additional services for convenient travel.