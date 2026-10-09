‘Torture’ of Sikh youth in Sangrur: Minorities panel summons Punjab DGP

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has summoned the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to appear in person for a hearing in Delhi on October 14 in connection with the alleged custodial torture of Mohanjit Singh, who was detained for waving a black flag at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme in Sheron village, Sangrur, on September 2. According to a letter dated October 8, addressed to the Punjab DGP, the commission decided to summon him after the petitioner expressed dissatisfaction with the police report submitted before the panel. (HT File)

According to a letter dated October 8, addressed to the Punjab DGP, the commission decided to summon him after the petitioner expressed dissatisfaction with the police report submitted before the panel. HT has a copy of the letter.

The panel had sought a detailed report from the DGP on September 7. The report submitted by the senior superintendent of police said the petitioner tested positive for morphine during a medical examination and was produced before the executive magistrate, Sunam, on September 3, following which he was released on furnishing a personal bond.

However, the petitioner, in his rejoinder, said that he was not satisfied with the report and sought a hearing before the commission, the letter said.

“Therefore, the commission has decided to hold a hearing under Section 9(4) (a) and (c) of the NCM Act, 1992, on October 14 at noon,” the letter said.

The DGP has been asked to appear in person with all the necessary files and documents in support of the department’s submissions.

The commission added that the parties could be represented by a person authorised in writing, but no advocates or pleaders would be permitted to make arguments before it.

The petitioner alleged that on September 2, during the chief minister’s visit to his village, he was peacefully protesting from a distance when Punjab Police personnel dragged him away from the public and took him into custody. The petitioner further alleged that he was subjected to prolonged physical and mental torture while in custody and that, as a baptised Sikh, his religious identity was violated.