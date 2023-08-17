Punjab: Two boys drown in seasonal rivulet in Gurdaspur village

The bodies of two boys, who had gone missing on Wednesday evening, were recovered from a seasonal nullah (drain) at Dhirowali village in Sri Hargobindpur sub division of Gurdaspur district on Thursday morning. Family members of the two boys after their bodies were recovered from the seasonal nullah (drain) at Dhirowali village in Sri Hargobindpur sub division of Gurdaspur district on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Police said the bodies of Jaskaran Singh, 14, the son of Baldev Singh, and Dilpreet Singh, 12, the son of Hardev Singh, were found after a search operation.

Sri Hargobindpur deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kakkar said the search was launched after the parents of the boys informed the police after they failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

“The nullah passes along the village. Due to the water level rising in the nearby Beas river, the drain was full to capacity. Both the boys went to see the water flowing in it and were standing on its bank when their feet slipped and they fell in,” Kakkar said.

Despite a search, the bodies could not be found on Wednesday as it became dark. The search resumed in the morning and both bodies were recovered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surjit Singh Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran. ...view detail