Two workers killed, four injured in fire at Sonepat’s mattress factory

Two workers were burnt alive and four others injured after a fire broke out on early Thursday morning at a mattress-manufacturing factory in Sonepat’s Kundli area. Preliminary reports point to a short circuit as the possible cause, though the exact reason will be confirmed only after investigation. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

According to the information, the blaze started around 4 am at the Legend Polyfoam factory in Barota village. It took six hours to control, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams later recovered two skeletons from the site.

The police said that the fire brigade was alerted at 4.23 am and eight fire tenders from Kundli reached the spot within 23 minutes. By then, the flames had already turned fierce. Fire officer Rameshwar said the fire was brought under control by 10 am. Preliminary reports point to a short circuit as the possible cause, though the exact reason will be confirmed only after investigation.

As workers operating on day and night shifts were trapped inside the factory, an NDRF team was called in for a search operation. After several hours, the team recovered two skeletons. Police spokesperson Ravinder Singh said the deceased have been identified as Kanhaiya Lal and his nephew Sunil Kumar, both residents of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem. Four workers were injured badly and were rushed to a private hospital in Sonepat for treatment, where three are said to be in critical condition and their treatment is underway.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and action will be taken according to the statement by the injured.