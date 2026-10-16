Two-day Spiti valley visit: Sukhu announces ₹2 crore for girls hostel at Rangrik

Responding to the demand for improved accommodation of the students staying in a girl’s hostel at Government Senior Secondary School, Rangrik, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced ₹2 crore for the construction of a new hostel for girls at the school. The CM announced that the sub-centre at Rangrik would be upgraded to a primary health centre. (HT File)

The announcement came after a surprise inspection of the girl’s hostel was conducted by the CM. Sukhu interacted with the students residing there and listened to their concerns. He assured the students that their other concerns would be addressed, including the construction of a boundary wall, deployment of two multi-task workers and a woman warden and resolution of the water shortage at the hostel.

Sukhu was on a two-day visit to the Spiti valley under the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme. During the visit, the CM stayed overnight at Rangrik on Wednesday and listened to the grievances of people at Manjushri and directed the concerned officers to take appropriate steps to ensure their redressal.

The CM announced that the sub-centre at Rangrik would be upgraded to a primary health centre (PHC). He said that his visits to remote villages and overnight stays were aimed at gaining first-hand insight into the challenges faced by local residents and understanding their needs.

He said that ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ was a flagship programme, with the resolution of public grievances being one of its top priorities. “The government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of development reached the last person in society,” he said.

Earlier, the CM visited the old-age home at Key, where he interacted with the elderly residents and enquired about the facilities being provided to them. MLA Anuradha Rana was also present on the occasion.

Govt’s new initiatives to speed-up devp processes in Spiti

Sukhu’s two-day visit to Kaza in Spiti aimed to unlock new development opportunities in this remote tribal region of the state and gain a better understanding of the challenges faced by local residents.

During the visit, the CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth ₹116.28 crore in Spiti’s remote and strategically important border areas.

New livelihood opportunities through natural farming

The announcement to develop Spiti valley as a natural farming area was another important highlight of the CM’s visit. Promoting natural farming could help preserve traditional agricultural practices, protect the environment and create more sustainable livelihood opportunities for local people.

The CM’s visit to the CBSE school in Kaza was another important and student-focused aspect of the tour. During his interaction with students, he announced that moral education would be introduced from the next academic session, with a curriculum currently being prepared for the purpose. He also welcomed the students’ suggestion to include environmental studies in the curriculum.