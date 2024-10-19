UT forms panels to accelerate delayed staff promotions

The UT administration on Friday constituted Departmental Promotion Committees to ensure timely promotions of Group C and Group B employees and accelerate delayed promotions of them in various departments. The committees will ensure timely promotions of Group C and B employees. (HT File)

According to an order issued by the department of personnel, the four-member Group C Departmental Promotion Committee (for existing cadre-common categories) will be headed by head of the department concerned and representatives of the personnel department, social welfare, and regional employment officer, will be members of the committee.

Similarly, Group C Departmental Promotion Committee (for common cadre), special/additional/joint secretary (personnel) will be the chairman of the committee and representatives of the personnel department, social welfare, and regional employment officer, will be members of the committee.

The Group B Departmental Promotion Committee (for existing cadre-common categories), administrative secretary concerned will be the chairman and special/additional/ joint secretary (personnel), director social welfare, or their representative, and regional employment officer, or their representative, will be the members of the committee.

Also, Group B Departmental Promotion Committee (for common cadre), secretary personnel will be the chairman, and head of the department concerned, director social welfare or their representative, and regional employment officer or their representative will be the members of the committee.