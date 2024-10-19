Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UT forms panels to accelerate delayed staff promotions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 19, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Recently, the UT administrator directed the departments to fill vacant posts. Over 4,000 posts are to be filled through direct recruitment, while others are to be filled through promotions

The UT administration on Friday constituted Departmental Promotion Committees to ensure timely promotions of Group C and Group B employees and accelerate delayed promotions of them in various departments.

The committees will ensure timely promotions of Group C and B employees. (HT File)
The committees will ensure timely promotions of Group C and B employees. (HT File)

According to an order issued by the department of personnel, the four-member Group C Departmental Promotion Committee (for existing cadre-common categories) will be headed by head of the department concerned and representatives of the personnel department, social welfare, and regional employment officer, will be members of the committee.

Similarly, Group C Departmental Promotion Committee (for common cadre), special/additional/joint secretary (personnel) will be the chairman of the committee and representatives of the personnel department, social welfare, and regional employment officer, will be members of the committee.

The Group B Departmental Promotion Committee (for existing cadre-common categories), administrative secretary concerned will be the chairman and special/additional/ joint secretary (personnel), director social welfare, or their representative, and regional employment officer, or their representative, will be the members of the committee.

Also, Group B Departmental Promotion Committee (for common cadre), secretary personnel will be the chairman, and head of the department concerned, director social welfare or their representative, and regional employment officer or their representative will be the members of the committee.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On