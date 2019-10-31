Clerics issue appeals for peace

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 21:04 IST

Prominent clerics have issued separate appeals for peace after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Islamic scholar and Imam-e-Eidgah Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, who is also member of the AIMPLB, on Thursday requested people to accept whatever is the Supreme Court verdict.

The apex court completed the hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute on October 16 and is likely to deliver its verdict anytime between November 8 and November 16 before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

“After the Supreme Court’s verdict, there should be no opposition and sloganeering. There must be no statements or comments on the court’s verdict,” said Mahali.

This was necessary to maintain peace and communal harmony in the country, he added.

The Imam-e-Eidgah also requested people not to misuse social media to vitiate communal harmony.

Issuing another appeal, Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob said: “Both Hindus and Muslims must respect the Supreme Court’s verdict in the larger interest of the nation and to maintain communal peace and harmony.”

Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas has also issued an appeal to maintain communal harmony no matter whatever is the Supreme Court verdict.

“We all must have faith in the constitution of the country and the Supreme Court. The court’s verdict must be accepted with an open mind and there should not be discord between communities,” said Abbas, who is also head of the Shia Chand Committee.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has also issued an appeal to people to main peace and harmony after the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

“The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Shri Ramjanmabhoomi case in the next few days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it with an open mind. After the judgment, it is everyone’s responsibility that the atmosphere in the country should remain cordial,” tweeted Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS, from the official twitter handle of the RSS.

