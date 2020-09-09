e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Over 40 staff test positive, Rajasthan CM cancels meetings for a month

Covid-19: Over 40 staff test positive, Rajasthan CM cancels meetings for a month

During this time, Ashok Gehlot will only hold video conferences for governance. Among those testing positive are policement RAC jawans posted in the CM’s security

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 09:54 IST
Rakesh Goswami
Rakesh Goswami
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot(HT file)
         

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled all meetings for a month on the advice of doctors, said a note from his office on Tuesday night. During this time, he will only hold video conferences for governance.

The announcement came in the wake of more than 40 employees of CM residence and office testing positive for coronavirus disease. These included policemen and RAC (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary) jawans posted in CM security.

Gehlot said social distancing and following health protocol were the only ways to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. The CM said saving lives was state government’s top priority during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government is making all efforts for this, including extension and strenghtening of health services. But this pandemic can be controlled only with everyone’s participation,” Gehlot said.

He appealed to people to use mask, maintain social distancing, avoid crowds, minimise social interaction, step out of houses only when it’s absolutely necessary and follow health protocol with full responsibility.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan reported 1,590 cases on Tuesday evening, taking the cumulative total to 94,126. The death toll is 1,164, including 13 reported on Tuesday. The state has 15,090 active cases.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Nearly 90,000 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 4.3 million
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
Centre releases SOPs for reopening of schools: All you need to know
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators
As bars reopen in Delhi after five months, here are 7 things you should know before you head out for a drink
As bars reopen in Delhi after five months, here are 7 things you should know before you head out for a drink
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut tests Covid-19 negative, leaves Himachal home for Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In