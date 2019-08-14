DCW issues notice to school, police over rape of 5-year-old

cities

The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Police and a private school in south Delhi in connection with the rape of a five-year old girl by a sweeper in the school premises on August 5.

In a notice to the school principal, the commission wanted to know if the administration was aware of the incident and if they had informed the police about it. It also asked if they had conducted a police verification of its staff, including the suspect.

The school had on Tuesday said they informed the police as soon as they came to know about the incident.

The commission wanted details of how male staff had access to female toilets. It asked the school to provide CCTV footage of the entire day when the incident took place and if any complaints were received against the suspect in the past.

“Please provide details of whether any attendant was there with the child when she was allegedly lured to a secluded spot and if that was not the case, then reasons for not employing female staff to attend to the children,” the notice said.

The commission asked the police for an action taken report and a copy of the FIR. Both the school and the police have to submit details by August 20.

Meanwhile, the police are probing if the man had abused other students also. Police had on Tuesday said the families of at least three students came forward with similar complaints against the 45-year-old.

