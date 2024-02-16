11 dead in Delhi paint factory fire, 6 trapped neighbours rescued by constable

New Delhi: At least 11 people working in a factory were killed and four others sustained injuries when a major fire broke out in the premises in outer north Delhi’s Alipur area on Thursday evening, police said. Fire brigade personnel look on after dousing a late fire at a paint factory in the Alipur area in northern New Delhi on February 16. (AP)

All the bodies are charred and the deceased haven’t been identified yet. One of the deceased is a female.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said that a call about a fire in a paint factory in Nehru Enclave - close to Dayal Market – was received at 5:25 pm on Thursday after which 22 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot; more were sent later.

A team from the Alipur police station reached spot and saw that fire had spread to a number of other buildings adjacent to the paint factory including a de-addiction centre where six people were trapped.

According to a police officer, Constable Karamveer from the team went to the roof of an adjacent building which had not caught fire and rescued the six people using a wooden charpoy. “There were barbed wires on the roof of the de-addiction centre. He put a wooden charpoy over the wires and helped the trapped men come to the other side while the fire was raging,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Ravi Kr Singh, DCP (Outernorth) said Karamveer sustained burn injuries and was sent to Safdarjung Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Subsequently, after over three hours, fire was brought under control and then doused. After the fire was doused, fire officials went inside and recovered 11 bodies – suspected to be of the workers from the factory. “The men are yet to be identified as the bodies were charred to a certain extent. They have been sent to mortuary,” the officer said adding that he temperature inside the paint factory was very high on Thursday evening.

Three people from neighbouring buildings sustained injuries and were sent to Lok Nayak Hospital for treatment, police said.

Delhi Police have registered a case under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. According to a senior police officer, the factory is found to have been operated by Akhil Jain, resident of Sonipat and the plot is owned by Raj Rani, resident of Nehru Enclave.