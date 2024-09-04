 11.3mm of rainfall throws traffic out of gear | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi
11.3mm of rainfall throws traffic out of gear

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 05, 2024 05:42 AM IST

IMD issued a yellow alert for Thursday, forecasting light to moderate showers, followed by a drop in rain intensity over the weekend

New Delhi

Waterlogging at Vinod Nagar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Waterlogging at Vinod Nagar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Rainfall of 11.3mm in the Capital threw traffic out of gear and caused widespread waterlogging across city roads between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, neighbouring Gurugram had it worse, recording around 40mm of rainfall in the same period, with 32.5mm of it taking place between 11.45am and 2.30pm.

IMD issued a yellow alert for Thursday, forecasting light to moderate showers, followed by a drop in rain intensity over the weekend.

IMD officials attributed the rain to the proximity of the monsoon trough to Delhi-NCR, with two cyclonic circulations also persisting over southeast Rajasthan and Haryana. A western disturbance is also impacting parts of northwest India, IMD said.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet meteorology, said rain will continue in Delhi-NCR till the weekend, but intensity is expected to reduce from Friday. “The intensity will start to drip, with only scattered rain expected over the weekend,” he said.

Among Delhi’s weather stations, between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday, Ayanagar recorded 53mm of rainfall, Narela 40mm, Delhi University 20mm, Palam 7.4mm, Lodhi Road 7.6mm and Ridge 16.8mm.

Delhi’s maximum temperature was 32.4°C, which was two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.2°C, which was around normal for this time of the year.

Delhi’s air quality index was in the “satisfactory” category, with the AQI improving from 88 on Tuesday to 69 on Wednesday.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
