‘1.1K illegal structures demolished in 3 mths’: MCD tells SC

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has demolished nearly 1,100 unauthorised structures over the past three months and has another 760 demolition orders in the pipeline, according to its latest status report submitted to the Supreme Court. The civic body has also initiated action against more than 5,900 properties for commercial misuse of residential premises, of which 33 have been sealed, the report added. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The civic body has also initiated action against more than 5,900 properties for commercial misuse of residential premises, of which 33 have been sealed, the report added.

The Supreme Court is monitoring action by civic agencies and state governments against unauthorised construction and commercial misuse across the country.

In its report, based on a survey conducted in 175 of the 272 wards under its jurisdiction, the MCD said surveying residential areas across Delhi was a “mammoth” exercise and sought more time to complete it.

The report was filed on September 13, ahead of a September 15 deadline set by a bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan through a series of orders passed between March and August this year. It detailed the corporation’s action on two fronts — unauthorised construction and commercial misuse.

Between June 1 and September 10, the MCD demolished 1,094 properties found to have unauthorised construction, while another 760 demolition orders are pending execution. Around 550 premises were sealed, while show-cause notices for sealing were issued to 777 properties. The report said unauthorised construction was detected at around 1,600 properties, where show-cause notices have been issued for further action.

On commercial misuse, the MCD said it inspected 654 colonies comprising more than 370,000 dwelling units across its South, South East, North West and West zones.

Commercial activity was detected at fewer than 20,000 premises. The corporation initiated action to stop misuse at more than 5,900 properties and sealed 33 units.

“For a city as vast as Delhi, with hundreds of colonies and thousands of residential units, it may seem a gigantic task to cover all areas. The complete survey of properties in the MCD area is a mammoth task,” the corporation told the court while seeking additional time to complete the exercise.

The report also detailed a separate safety survey of paying guest (PG) accommodations, ordered by the Delhi high court following the Satya Niketan building collapse in which seven people were killed.

The building, located near Delhi University’s South Campus, was being operated as a PG accommodation largely used by college students.

The high court had directed the MCD to survey PG facilities across the city and report the action taken against those found unsafe or illegal.

According to the report submitted to the Supreme Court, the MCD had surveyed 1,523 PG buildings as of September 11. Of these, 1,472 were found safe, while minor repairs were recommended at 45 buildings. Three buildings were ordered to be demolished after being found in a “dangerous” condition, while 10 were found to require major repairs.

The MCD told the court that its crackdown on unauthorised construction had “intensified” after the Satya Niketan collapse. The report also said action had been taken against MCD officials for lapses and acts of omission.

The matter could not be taken up by the Supreme Court on Tuesday as the bench did not assemble.

The court had earlier directed the MCD to continue its survey and asked senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae along with advocate Govind Jee, to make further recommendations based on responses received from civic agencies in Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and other cities.

In July, the court directed the MCD to inspect Lajpat Nagar, Malviya Nagar and Saket after the amicus flagged extensive commercial misuse of residential premises.

The court was also apprised of a building collapse in Said-ul-Ajaib in Saket and a fire at a B&B facility in Malviya Nagar that left 21 people dead.

Following the Satya Niketan collapse on September 6, the amicus urged the court to widen the inspection to other areas.

The court then directed the MCD to carry out inspections accompanied by two professors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to conduct a similar exercise in Sarojini Nagar, another heavily commercialised market area in the Capital.