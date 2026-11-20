A 19-year-old first-year law student, whose father is a doctor arrested for allegedly murdering his domestic help in south Delhi in June earlier this year, was found dead at an under-construction building in northwest Delhi’s Rohini on Thursday afternoon, police officials said on Friday. Investigators said they have not ruled out suicide as a cause of death. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo/ Representational) more

Investigators said they have not ruled out suicide as a cause of death.

Father arrested for murder of domestic help The student’s 50-year-old father, a dermatologist, was arrested in June last year for allegedly killing his domestic help after becoming enraged that she prioritised his wife’s instructions over his.

He is currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder case.

According to police investigators aware of the case details, who asked not to be identified, the student had been living with his grandparents in Rohini’s Sector 34 for the past few days.

A second police officer, who also requested anonymity, said the student’s family told investigators during questioning that he had left home on Thursday morning, saying he was going to meet a friend. The officer said that the student had left his mobile phone at home and no suicide note or message had been recovered.

Investigators aware of the probe in the case said that they examined CCTV footage from the area and found that he had entered an under-construction 23-storey building before falling from the 13th floor.

Cops initiate investigation “Around 2-3pm, we received a call that a young boy was found dead outside an under-construction building. We later checked CCTV footage and found that the boy had left his home in the morning. He entered the building and fell from the 13th floor,” a senior police officer in Rohini said.

The family is being questioned, and inquest proceedings have been initiated. Police are also recording statements, including that of the student’s mother.

A senior police officer in the southern range, who was familiar with the June murder case in which the student’s father was arrested, told HT that the 19-year-old, who was at home when the murder took place, had not been called for questioning in recent months.

“He was called only during the initial questioning. The son was not called for questioning recently. The case is presently before the court and the accused is under trial,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.