2 PWD officials convicted for failing to stop concretisation of tress in CR Park
The Delhi high court has convicted two Public Works Department (PWD) officers of civil contempt for their failure to stop the concretisation of as well as digging of the area around trees in Chittaranjan Park, saying this was clear evidence of the callous and deliberate disregard of the court’s directions and a concerted effort to damage the ecology of the city.
The court was hearing a contempt petition by the New Delhi Nature Society over the damage caused to trees on Bipin Chandra Pal Marg and nearby areas due to the digging work by BSES Rajhdhani Power Limited for laying cables. The plea claimed that the roots of standing trees had been damaged, especially within a 1m radius of the trunk, which is a violation of the earlier directions of the high court as well as the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Both courts had mandated that a space of 1m be maintained between trees and any construction activity being undertaken by private/government agencies.
The maximum sentence for civil or criminal contempt of court is six months.
In an order dated March 14, which was released on Monday, Justice Najmi Waziri noted that despite a status quo order issued by him on February 25, 2022, construction and laying of cables/pipes were still continuing at the site, “unmindful” and “in total disregard to any care or concern for the living trees”.
Perusing photographs of the area, Justice Waziri said that since no status quo was maintained at the site and no reply has been filed by PWD officers, they are held guilty of civil contempt and for wilfully disobeying the directions of the court.
“They are held guilty of contempt of court for wilfully disobeying the directions of this court and of the NGT; in particular the R-2 and R-3 have breached this court’s directions as specified in the order dated February 25...,” the court said in a 61-page order.
The court also imposed fines of ₹40,000 and ₹1,00,000 on South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and PWD respectively, noting that about 13 trees had been damaged in an exercise carried out by SDMC and 10 trees were damaged by PWD. It added that there was “unlawful concretisation of the earth around the trees”.
The court asked the city police commissioner to file a report and posted the matter for hearing on April 7.
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
