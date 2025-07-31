2 smooth-coated otters to join Delhi zoo ranks

The Delhi zoo is expected to welcome by next month two smooth-coated otters, a species last seen there in 2004. The otters are is set to arrive from Gujarat under an animal exchange programme, officials aware of the matter said. The animal exchange will see the number of species at the zoo increasing to 96. (FILE)

A team will go to Surat to bring the animals to Delhi. In exchange, four Sangai deer will be sent to the Surat Zoo, the officials said.

“Next month, a team will be sent to bring these otters to Delhi. We last saw such otters at our zoo in 2004,” said Delhi zoo director Sanjeet Kumar. “We presently have over 80 Sangai deer, which is the highest population of these deer at any zoo in Delhi. Thus, we are parting ways with some of them,” said Kumar.

As the name suggests, smooth-coated otters have a smooth and sleek pelage. Their eyes and ears are fairly small, and have a flattened tail. The fore and hind paws are large and well-webbed. These otters have generally been described as fish specialists and are strong swimmers, often hunting in groups. They are found abundantly in south and southwest Asia. In India, they can be found anywhere from the Himalayas and to southern parts of the country. Smooth-coated otters are classified as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List.

The exchange has been in the works since March — a team of zoo experts, including a keeper, was sent to Surat to learn about adequate housing and maintenance of otters. According to officials, the exchange was delayed to ensure proper conditions for the transfer of the animals. “For the exchange, proper arrangements are needed on both ends so there is minimal inconvenience for the animal,” a zoo official said.

The exchange will see the number of species at the zoo increasing to 96. “In 2004, the last otter died and since then, we have not had success in procuring one,” Kumar added.

The zoo is also set to undergo an extensive overhaul, with an upgradation plan in the works, which will include a multi-utility plaza at the entrance, a new parking area, enclosures surrounded by glass walls and underwater aquariums.

The work will be executed in three phases. While the first two phases will be executed simultaneously and are already in works, the third phase will be executed only after the first two are successful, and includes plans for a possible night safari at the zoo, according to officials.

The Delhi zoo was established in November 1959 and is managed by the Union Environment Ministry.