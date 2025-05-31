3 held for assaulting four cops in Delhi after road rage incident

Delhi Police has arrested a restaurant owner and his two associates for allegedly assaulting four police officials in southwest Delhi’s Green Park area last week, officers said on Friday. A case was registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station against the accused. (Representational image)

According to the police, the accused were in a Mahindra Thar and were involved in a road rage incident following which two policemen at the spot tried to intervene but the accused assaulted them. Further, police said more officials were called in to help but the accused got “angry” and allegedly assaulted them and tore their uniforms.

The incident took place on May 23 on the Green Park market road. A case was registered at the Safdarjung Enclave police station against the accused on charges of obstructing police in their duty, assaulting police officials on duty and causing hurt.

The accused were identified as Shashikant Sharma, Manish Nagar and Tushar Singh, all aged between 25 and 35 years.

Sharma owns a restaurant in east Delhi, while Nagar and Singh work there. Two other occupants inside the car, including a woman, were also his staffers.

The five were out on a joyride when they got involved in a fight with a woman driver. A senior police officer said, “All five occupants created a ruckus and it led to a traffic jam as their SUV was causing obstruction to another car in the middle of the road. There were two policemen there, a head constable and a constable, who immediately rushed to help clear the traffic but the accused started arguing with them. Sharma and his two friends then held the policemen by their clothes and assaulted them. Their uniforms were also torn.”

When help was called, the accused thrashed all policemen, got back in their car and left, added the officer.

Police approached the Saket court which on Thursday ordered lodging of an FIR.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said the three men were arrested from east Delhion Thursday,and an inquiry is underway against the other occupants.