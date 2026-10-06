4 of 10 unipole ad spaces across Delhi lying unsold: MCD
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been unable to sell four out of 10 unipole advertisement sites across key areas in the national capital, as per the civic body’s data, despite the issue of illegal banners and hoardings in the city
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been unable to sell four out of 10 unipole advertisement sites across key areas in the national capital, as per the civic body’s data, despite the issue of illegal banners and hoardings in the city.
The report by MCD’s remunerative projects cell, also seen by HT, shows that out of 1,235 designated unipoles across major arterial roads in Delhi, 485 sites are categorised as “unsold” in areas such as Karol Bagh, Civil Lines, and South Delhi.
Localities under MCD are divided into 12 zones -- South, Central, West, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, City Sadar Paharganj, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Narela, Shahdara North and Shahdara South.
As per the geographical distribution of advertisement sites, MCD report shows that Karol Bagh has the largest number of unsold unipoles (88), followed by Keshav Puram (76), Shahdara South (62), South Zone (54), and City Sadar Paharganj Zone (41), Central (39), Civil Lines (33), Najafgarh (28), Shahdara north (21), Rohini (20), Narela (14), and West (9).
Civil Lines has the highest proportion of unsold unipole sites -- out of total 47 sites in the area, 33 (70%) are unsold -- followed by 48% (76 out of 159) unsold sites in Keshav Puram, 46% in Karol Bagh, 44% in South Zone, and 43% in Rohini.
As per the Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2017, approved by the Supreme Court, all outdoor advertisement in Delhi is under the charge of MCD. Advertisement forms a key revenue component for the corporation.
MCD’s annual data shows that the civic body earned around ₹362.49 crore from advertisement in 2025-26. One of the largest urban local body in India, MCD has one of the lowest per capita internal revenue, which amounted to ₹9806.58 crore in 2025-26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORParas Singh
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.Read More
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