Lawyers of Rohini court on strike over advocate assault

Lawyers at Rohini court will abstain from judicial work on Monday and not allow any police official from any district to enter the court premises in protest against the alleged assault of an advocate at Mahendra Park police station last week, the court’s bar association announced on Sunday. The strike is linked to the alleged assault of an advocate at Mahendra Park police station last week (Photo for representation)

This comes after advocate Kamaldeep alleged that he was manhandled and assaulted by police personnel at the Mahendra Park police station on September 29. The bar association has accused senior police officers of initially assuring it that “strong and appropriate action” would be taken against the erring officials but subsequently registering a case against the lawyer.

HT had reported on Friday that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the two head constables, who were sent to district lines. A cross FIR had subsequently been lodged by the Delhi Police after the police officers lodged a case against the lawyer in relation to the same incident. The case has been lodged against the lawyer under the same sections as against the police officers.

According to the bar association’s notice issued on Sunday, its executive committee took up the matter with the joint commissioner of police, DCP (northwest), principal district and sessions judge, and other senior police officers after the incident.

“The committee was shocked to learn that, instead of strict action against the policemen, a subsequent case was registered against Kamaldeep, and that this development was not disclosed to the Bar despite assurances given by senior officers,” the association said.

The association described the conduct as not merely an instance of “police high-handedness and intimidation” of a practising advocate, but also a “serious breach of the trust” reposed in the police authorities. It said the manner in which the matter proceeded amounted to a “back-stabbing of the entire legal fraternity”.

The incident took place on September 29 when Kamaldeep went to Mahendra Park police station with his client to get the client’s motorcycle released.

He alleged that Head Constable Ashok “demanded ₹3,000 for releasing the bike”. The advocate said he subsequently called the station house officer (SHO), after which the head constable allegedly started hurling insults at him.

The complaint further states that the head constable later “returned with several men and assaulted Kamaldeep and his associate Pankaj”. “Ashok allegedly grabbed Kamaldeep by the neck and pulled his gold chain, while another Dhull allegedly twisted his hand after learning that he was an advocate,” the FIR stated.

Kamaldeep alleged that the policemen and their associates beat him and Pankaj after taking them inside the police station and that when he attempted to flee, he was allegedly caught and knocked down. “He alleged that head constable Ashok bit him on the chest while head constable Vijay hit him with a stick and that he was also assaulted with sticks and bricks,” police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said in an order that two police officers posted at the Mahendra Park police station, identified as Head Constables Ashok and Vijay Dhull, were sent to the district lines at Ashok Vihar with immediate effect.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-level departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them under the supervision of the DCP. A cross FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint of the constables. DC[ Yadav had said that both the FIRs were being thoroughly investigated.

The bar said that the dignity, safety and professional independence of advocates could not be compromised and warned that “any attempt to intimidate or browbeat a practising lawyer would be resisted through lawful means”.

The association further asked all its members to remain united and observe Monday’s abstention. “The restriction on police entry will also apply to the naib court (a police officer deployed inside court). No police personnel will not be permitted to enter the complex even for hearings on that day,” it said.