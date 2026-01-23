5 held for stabbing 25-year-old to death in Mangolpuri

A 25-year-old man was stabbed at least 15 times by a group of people in a murder of revenge in north west Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said, adding that five people, including four minors, have been held in connection with the incident. Police identified the victim as Akash Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri who ran a food stall in the area. (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said identified the victim as Akash Kumar, a resident of Mangolpuri who ran a food stall in the area.

Investigation revealed that the murder was linked to an incident in September last year when the victim had set the house of a person, identified by police as Salman (one name). The group on Wednesday, who were friends with Salman, decide to kill Akash as revenge.

The incident, caught on CCTV camera, took place late on Tuesday. In the footage, the victim was being chased by at least three boys who caught up with him and stabbed him multiple times. “He was stabbed between 15-20 times but the postmortem examination report will ascertain the exact number,” an investigator said.

Based on the CCTV trail and other technical inputs, police teams conducted raids at multiple locations and managed to trace and apprehend the suspects. “Five accused persons have been held including four minors. The weapon of offence, a knife used in the commission of the crime, has also been recovered,” the officer said.

Police said they are still probing the exact sequence of events that led to the stabbing and the specific role played by each of the accused. Police are also questioning witnesses and analysing additional CCTV footage from nearby lanes to reconstruct the movement of the accused before and after the crime.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Mangolpuri police station.