‘52 women cops nabbed 100 criminals in one year’
The Tejaswini scheme, a woman centric safety and empowerment initiative of the northwest district completed one year on Sunday. As part of the scheme, 52 women beat personnel have been instrumental in arresting 100 people, including molesters, bootleggers, robbers, snatchers and auto-lifters over the past year, said Usha Rangani, DCP (northwest).
The Tejaswini scheme was launched on July 10, 2021, with an aim to curb crimes, especially against women and children. It was also meant to instil confidence among women living, working or commuting in the northwest district jurisdiction. 52 women beat personnel were selected and deployed in crime infested areas. Working at par with their male counterparts, these 52 Tejaswinis patrolled streets on scooters and bikes.
“In addition to their policing job, these personnel also counsel vulnerable girls, make them aware of cyber crimes, and teach them self-defence tactics,” said the DCP. To mark one year of the scheme, the northwest district is celebrating Tejaswini week from July 11 to July 18. Awareness cum sensitisation and self defence programmes for young girls and women will be organised during the week.
DTC bus driver’s wife, ex-wife, daughter arrested for murder conspiracy
Four days after a Delhi Transport Corporation bus driver was shot dead while the DTC driver, Sanjeev Kumar was on his motorcycle along with his 28-year-old wife and eight-year-old son in south-east Delhi's Govindpuri, police on Sunday arrested His wife, Najma, his former wife and his 21-year-old daughter for hatching the murder conspiracy and hiring a contract killer for ₹15 lakh to execute it. The hospital authorities suspected it to be a case of murder and notified the police.
Work on 14.7km corridor to decongest NE Delhi kicks off
Around three-and-a-half years after Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for a 14.7km corridor in trans-Yamuna areas, the National Highways Authority of India has started the construction of the project, which will be a part of the National Highway 709B (NH-709B) between Akshardham (Delhi) and Saharanpur Bypass (Uttar Pradesh), officials of the highways authority have confirmed.
Shahana Banu's lived on this spot of the pavement for more than 40 years, here in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti. Shabana Banu died about three weeks ago. An alm seeker like her who lives on this same, Sadiq pave woke up at 5am on hearing Shabana Banu cry in pain. The elderly woman asked him to get her a glass of chai. Banu passed away soon afterwards. A native of Hyderabad, Shabana Banu was a young widow when she arrived in Delhi years ago, with her little boy.
2 held for killing Delhi man after ‘arms deal fell through’
A week after a 40-year-old builder and professional shooter, who had alleged links with Delhi gangsters, was shot dead outside the builder, Amit Goel's office at Jwalaheri market near Paschim Vihar, the crime branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday said they have solved the murder and arrested prime suspect Deepanshu Sharma alias Deepak, an associate of the slain builder, from Rohtak in Haryana.
Delhi cop pulled up after video of him slapping boy goes viral
A video clip, purportedly of a policeman slapping a boy, was widely circulated on social media on Sunday, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a statement clarifying that disciplinary action has been taken against the constable in the video over for his alleged misconduct. A Twitter user posted the video from her account, saying: “A Delhi police officer aggressively slapped a boy over a skateboard.” HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.
