6 more fatalities due to dengue push death toll in Delhi to 23, highest since 2016

Delhi reported six more deaths due to dengue on Monday, which pushed the overall toll to 23 in the national capital, the health department said.

Till December 18, the official dengue death toll, maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, had stood at 17.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10. The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding 2020, was two in 2019; four in 2018; 10 in both 2017 and 2016.

This week, 130 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported in Delhi, which pushed the tally to above 9,500, the health department further said.

A total 1,269 dengue cases have been recorded this month in Delhi till December 25.

Reacting to the rising number of dengue cases, the Delhi high court on Friday directed the local bodies, including the three municipal corporations, to constitute task forces to monitor and control mosquito infestation in the city.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to municipal records.

The bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh came down heavily on the authorities, adding that someone must take responsibility for the increase in cases.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in a single month (October), making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.