60 CCTV, 160 body-worn cameras to heighten security for DUSU polls

Delhi Police on Sunday said they have amped up security in the run up to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections with 60 additional CCTV cameras installed at north campus, along with getting 160 body-worn cameras to ensure law and order during the polls. Women officers have also been deployed near the campus. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

On Friday, the Delhi police commissioner Satish Golchha met the DU vice chancellor Yogesh Singh with other senior police officers where they discussed the security arrangements in place. “During the meeting, it was discussed that cars with tinted glasses will be challaned and those with no number plate will be seized. Besides, as the guidelines mention, no outsiders are allowed. Therefore, officials are keeping a strict check during the election campaign,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that the 60 new CCTV cameras have been installed across the campus. “This is to ensure full coverage of the area for law and order and fair election process.”

A senior police officer said that 160 body-worn cameras are also a part of the security measures. “There may be some areas which are not covered by CCTVs. We have 160 body worn cameras for officials to wear while on duty to be able to record all incidents,” the officer said.

Further, over 200 police officials including one assistant sub-inspector and eight inspectors are on duty every day on the campus premises to make sure no untoward incident takes place. They are also well equipped to respond to such instances immediately, the official said.

“Women officials are also deployed at pickets on the campus. For instance, recently, a cab driver, accused of molesting a woman inside the vehicle, was arrested due to the presence of women officials at the picket who stopped the cab after noticing the victim in distress,” the officer explained.

The DUSU polls are scheduled for September 18 and the student organisations declared their candidates for the 2025-26 polls on Thursday.

The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) student organisation has named Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as its presidential candidate. The SFI (Students’ Federation of India)-AISA (All India Students Association) alliance announced Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women as its presidential nominee. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has fielded Aryan Mann, an MA Library Science student and Hansraj College graduate, as its presidential candidate.