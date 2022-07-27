AAP says BJP opposing excise policy will help illegal liquor trade
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for opposing the Delhi government’s excise policy while “patronising the illicit liquor trade in Gujarat”.
“The BJP is opposing the new excise policy in Delhi because the Kejriwal government completely curbed the illegal business illicit liquor. People who put the life of others at risk to fill their pockets have nowhere to go and hence, they are against this policy. They unleashed CBI, ED and Income Tax department on all the licenced liquor shops in Delhi and even targeted the elected government. As a result, a lot of shops were shut,” Singh said.
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy.
Referring to the hooch tragedy in Gujarat on Monday, in which at least 36 people have died, Singh said, “BJP has no argument against Delhi’s excise policy. People of Delhi must understand that we all have to unite to thwart the malicious intentions of the BJP. The Kejriwal government has brought a new excise policy to weed out those who are playing with the lives of people by selling spurious liquor in Delhi,” Singh said and demanded the resignation of Gujarat CM.
The BJP, however, rejected the allegations by Singh.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders are trying to use a mishap in Gujarat to justify their government’s new excise policy against which a CBI probe has been recommended. “BJP is not opposed to reforms in excise policy, but from day one we are opposing the corruption in the policy of Kejriwal government. We are also opposing AAP government’s push to open shops in residential areas. BJP wants to know why the AAP government allowed relief of ₹144 crore to liquor traders and why license was given to a blacklisted company,” Kapoor said.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics