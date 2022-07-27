AAP says BJP opposing excise policy will help illegal liquor trade

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for opposing the Delhi government’s excise policy while “patronising the illicit liquor trade in Gujarat”.

“The BJP is opposing the new excise policy in Delhi because the Kejriwal government completely curbed the illegal business illicit liquor. People who put the life of others at risk to fill their pockets have nowhere to go and hence, they are against this policy. They unleashed CBI, ED and Income Tax department on all the licenced liquor shops in Delhi and even targeted the elected government. As a result, a lot of shops were shut,” Singh said.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi excise policy.

Referring to the hooch tragedy in Gujarat on Monday, in which at least 36 people have died, Singh said, “BJP has no argument against Delhi’s excise policy. People of Delhi must understand that we all have to unite to thwart the malicious intentions of the BJP. The Kejriwal government has brought a new excise policy to weed out those who are playing with the lives of people by selling spurious liquor in Delhi,” Singh said and demanded the resignation of Gujarat CM.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations by Singh.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders are trying to use a mishap in Gujarat to justify their government’s new excise policy against which a CBI probe has been recommended. “BJP is not opposed to reforms in excise policy, but from day one we are opposing the corruption in the policy of Kejriwal government. We are also opposing AAP government’s push to open shops in residential areas. BJP wants to know why the AAP government allowed relief of ₹144 crore to liquor traders and why license was given to a blacklisted company,” Kapoor said.