After 4 days, Delhi sees dip in daily Covid cases with 24,383 new infections

Delhi on Friday reported a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 cases after four days with 24,383 fresh infections logged in 24 hours, according to health bulletin data. Friday's figures are 15.5% lower than 28,867 recorded the day before. With this, the cumulative tally of Delhi has touched 16,70,966.

New fatalities due to the virus, however, witnessed a spike once again to 34 on Friday as opposed to 31 on Thursday. The overall death toll has now reached 25,305, the health bulletin data revealed.

The positivity rate of the national capital has surpassed the 30%-mark, up from 29.21% on Thursday.

Also Read | Delhi likely to record less than 25,000 new Covid cases today: Health minister

The dip in daily cases comes after Delhi on Thursday recorded its biggest ever single-day count since April last year when the dreadful second wave was active across the country.

Meanwhile, the city saw a massive 26,236 people recuperating from Covid-19 in 24 hours, thereby taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,53,388.

Containment zones in the national capital climbed to 27,531 on Friday, and so did the number of patients admitted in hospitals due to coronavirus - from 2,369 to 2,446.

A total of 2,529 people are currently hospitalised in Delhi, and barring the 2,446 Covid-19 patients, as many as 83 are suspected cases of the virus.

Also Read | Why children are getting more infected by Covid during 3rd wave: Experts answer

On Wednesday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that Covid-related hospitalisations have stabilised in the national capital and if infections cut down in a few days, restrictions will be lifted.

Delhi is currently under night curfew between 11pm and 5am along with weekend curfew. Schools, colleges, gyms, cinemas and restaurants are also shut.

The current surge in Covid-19 cases across the country is owing to the Omicron outbreak. Since detecting its first two cases of the new ‘variant of concern’ of Covid-19 in December, India has till now confirmed 5,753 infections. Delhi is one of the top three most-hit regions by Omicron variant in the country.