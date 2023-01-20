At 10.6, Delhi sees highest minimum temperature in January, cold wave abates; rain likely

After weeks of shivering cold in the national capital, the cold wave conditions have abated with Delhi's minimum temperature on Friday touching double digits at 10.6 degrees. Mahesh Palwat, an official of the SkyMet weather, informed on Twitter that 10.6 degree is the highest minimum temperature in January. “No cold wave now,” he said.

Notably, January saw the second-highest cold wave days in 31 years.

Meanwhile, rainfall between January 23 and 27 is predicted over several parts of Northwest India. “Rainy #RepublicDay2023 expected over many parts of NW India,” the official wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cold wave conditions abated in most parts of north India and another bout of intense cold is unlikely during the next five days. According to the weather department, cold wave conditions prevailed in some pockets of south Haryana, east Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar on Thursday.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh from January 15 to January 18. With the impact of a fresh western disturbance from January 19, cold wave abated from most parts of these areas," the IMD said in a statement.

“No cold wave conditions over north India during the next five days,” the weather department added.

It also said that “light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 20 to 22.”

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and West Uttar Pradesh from January 23 to January 25 and 26.

