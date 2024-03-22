Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj detained during protests over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by Delhi Police on Friday as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were protesting against the BJP over the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. Delhi minister Atishi was detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the ED (PTI Photo)

“The family members of Arvind Kejriwal have been put under house arrest. Arvind Kejriwal’s mother is not well and recently returned from hospital. The family members are not allowed to meet anyone. The peaceful protest is not being allowed. The party workers are not allowed to attend the protest. It is a complete dictatorship. It is being done (by the BJP) to win the Lok Sabha election. The people will protest wherever they are, and this will not stop. Revolution cannot be crushed. The more the PM crushes it, the revolution will intensify,” Bharadwaj said.

Bharadwaj said they will request the court, which will hear Kejriwal’s petition in the afternoon, allowing the chief minister to meet his family members, lawyers and attend to his official work while he is under arrest.

“We will request the court to allow him to meet his family members, lawyers and do official work,” said Bharadwaj.

In a post on X, AAP minister Atishi said, “I have been detained by Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First these people arrested the Chief Minister of Delhi in a false case, then the peaceful protesters are also being arrested. If this is not murder of democracy, then what is it?”

There was no official response from Delhi Police on the detention and this copy will be updated whenever it is received.

Section 144 has been imposed in and around AAP’s office where several buses have been stationed near the party office to put protestors onto the buses.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Harsha Vardhan said that traffic diversions have been put in place near the court and people are not allowed to protest at DDU Marg.

He said that adequate security arrangements have been made near Rouse Avenue court prior to Kejriwal’s appearance later on Friday afternoon.

“It’s not a designated protest site and as several important offices are around the area, Section 144 has been imposed,” he said.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday for his alleged role in the irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy hours after the Delhi high court turned down his plea for interim protection.