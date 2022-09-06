Barricades won’t be left unmanned: Delhi Police to HC

No unmanned barricades will be left on the streets of the national capital, and people can report their presence on a helpline number or on Twitter for immediate removal, the Delhi Police has told the Delhi high court while hearing a suo moto petition on the alleged menace of unmanned barricades in the city that cause traffic jams in the city.

The Delhi Police informed a bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal that new guidelines have been issued which underline that no barricades will be put on roads during peak hours unless there is a specific input or information regarding law-and-order or crime detection, under the order of a senior officer of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank.

The Delhi Police, through standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi, submitted that the area traffic inspector will brief his staff that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from roads/footpaths.

“Senior police officers would also pay special attention towards placing of barricades during their field visits. It will be publicised through social media that if anyone finds any unattended barricade on road, they may immediately report the same on 112 or may tag Traffic Police on Twitter @dtptraffic and Delhi Police @DelhiPolice, and the same shall be attended to by the SHO of the police station for immediate action,” the police said.

In its compliance report, the police said departmental action has been initiated against six erring officials in the recent past for leaving barricades unattended on the road

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

