Barricades won’t be left unmanned: Delhi Police to HC
The Delhi Police informed the bench that new guidelines have been issued which underline that no barricades will be put on roads during peak hours unless there is a specific input or information regarding law-and-order or crime detection, under the order of a senior officer of DCP rank.
No unmanned barricades will be left on the streets of the national capital, and people can report their presence on a helpline number or on Twitter for immediate removal, the Delhi Police has told the Delhi high court while hearing a suo moto petition on the alleged menace of unmanned barricades in the city that cause traffic jams in the city.
The Delhi Police, through standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi, submitted that the area traffic inspector will brief his staff that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from roads/footpaths.
“Senior police officers would also pay special attention towards placing of barricades during their field visits. It will be publicised through social media that if anyone finds any unattended barricade on road, they may immediately report the same on 112 or may tag Traffic Police on Twitter @dtptraffic and Delhi Police @DelhiPolice, and the same shall be attended to by the SHO of the police station for immediate action,” the police said.
In its compliance report, the police said departmental action has been initiated against six erring officials in the recent past for leaving barricades unattended on the road
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.
Delhi: Central green panel rejects move to expand waste plant
The proposal does not provide any information on the change in environmental scenario or on the baseline pollution load due to the plant’s capacity enhancement, according to the minutes of a meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) held on August 24. EAC comes under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).
Class 12 student dies in Ambala after ‘army truck’ rams into his bike
A 17-year-old biker died, while his friend who was riding pillion was injured, after an army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler from the rear on Durand Road in Ambala Cantonment on Monday morning. Police said that they were both Class 12 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2 near the Air Force Station. Some army trucks are usually modified like buses with added seats and other arrangements to ferry school students.
Rohini murder-suicide: Man strangled his mother with chain before killing self
According to police, the man killed his mother on September 1 at the first floor of their four-storey house in Rohini and performed a ritual, following which he left the house to purchase items to kill himself, a step he had been contemplating for nearly two years, police said, quoting the suicide note.
PU teachers set to get revised scales as Punjab announces implementation of 7th pay panel
The long wait of teachers in universities and colleges, including teachers of Panjab University, for the revised University Grants Commission pay scales as per the 7th pay commission is set to end as Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced to implement the same in the state. There are around 680 permanent faculty members at the university. Besides regular teachers, the pay revision will also benefit the guest faculty.
Illegal weapon case: Two days on, AIG’s son yet to be arrested
After the son of a Punjab Police Service officer, who is currently posted as an assistant inspector general litigation in Chandigarh at the Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali's car at the Sector 17/18 light point on Saturday night, police are yet to arrest him even as the firearm in question was recovered at the spot. Police sources had confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh.
