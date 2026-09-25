22 BSF personnel deployed to patrol Nehru Park in Delhi's diplomatic area after Kalkaji rape case
The BSF is primarily in charge of guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is also roped in for internal security in anti-terror operations.
At least two sections of Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, India’s primary border guarding force, were deployed at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on Thursday to tighten security, days after a 17-year-old girl was raped by three men at south Delhi’s Aastha Kunj Park .
Officials at the park said that the BSF teams arrived at around 4pm on the day and have been on patrol duty since their arrival.
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“There are 22 BSF jawans from two sections. They said they have received orders to stay there till 10pm. This park gets many visitors, especially foreigners. You can always see vehicles of different embassy officials at two parking lots. If anything happens here, it will be all over the news,” a park official said on the condition of anonymity.
The BSF is primarily in charge of guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is also roped in for internal security in anti-terror operations.
Besides the BSF teams, the assistant commissioner of police concerned and the SHO of Chanakyapuri were also present.
The park official said that there are at least 11 entry gates into the park, but there were only five private male security guards and one female guard.
Police officers said that they have been continuously patrolling the park at night as well.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrawesh Lama
Prawesh Lama, an Associate Editor at Hindustan Times with nearly two decades of frontline reporting experience across India’s conflict zones, border regions, and disaster-hit areas. He writes on internal security, insurgency, the Northeast, and Left-wing extremism and has reported from India’s hinterland and some of the most sensitive and strategically critical regions.Read More
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