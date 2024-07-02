CISF jawan dies allegedly by suicide in Delhi's Dwarka sector

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan died allegedly by suicide in the Dwarka North police station area of Delhi. (Representative file photo)

According to police, upon receiving the PCR call regarding suicide on Monday, IO along with the staff of PS Dwarka North reached the place of incident i.e. CISF Camp, Dwarka Sec-16, Delhi where a man was found hanging from a tree with a plastic rope. He was later identified as Ct. Siva Prabhu.

The 27-year-old Jawan was a resident of Tamil Nadu's Madurai and was posted as a Constable in the CISF Metro Unit, said police.

The crime team as requisitioned inspected the crime scene. Investigative proceedings are underway and SDM Dwarka was also informed, said police.

No foul play yet has surfaced. The body has been preserved at DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar, Delhi for post-mortem.

More details into the matter are awaited.