CM to approve 5 GMDA projects, work worth 200 cr at key meet

Gurugram: Five key projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) for which tenders have been floated and developmental work of around ₹200 crore will be taken up for discussion and approval at the purchase committee meeting scheduled for March 4, GMDA officials aware of the matter said. For any high value project to get executed, the work is first given administrative approval by the GMDA, after which tenders are floated and technical and financial bids are called and opened. (Representational Image)

The meeting will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The projects will get the CM’s approval after negotiations on cost and other aspects with the contractors, who have submitted financial bids for these projects, the GMDA officials said.

One of the key projects to be put up for approval is the construction of service roads along the 19 kilometre stretch of the Dwarka expressway at a cost of ₹94 crore. The tender for construction of service roads was floated in October 2023 and officials said that four contractors have bid for this project. The bids of these contractors will be put up in the purchase committee meeting, and after negotiations on price, the allotment of tender will be decided by the committee headed by the chief minister, said a GMDA official.

The issue of building service roads was recently taken up by NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, who had raised concerns regarding the safety of commuters due to unsafe movement of vehicles on the surface road of the expressway.

Another project is the construction of a 33 KVA power sub-station at the sewage treatment plant of Dhanwapur. This project will cost around ₹31 crore. With the construction of a substation, the problem of unscheduled power cuts at the treatment plant will be resolved and officials said that it would become easier for them to pump recycled water into Najafgarh drain according to the norms.

Another project under consideration will be the award of tenders for the operation and maintenance of Chandu Budhera and Basai Water Treatment Plants. This will cost around ₹45 crore annually. As soon as the approval for these projects is given in the meeting, the tender will be awarded to the eligible contractor, officials said.

The authority will also submit a proposal to construct a 500 metres stretch of drain between Leg II drain near Dharmpur village to Najafgarh drain to prevent the spillage of rainwater in agricultural land in villages such as Daultabad, Dhanwapur, Kherki Majra and adjoining areas. The cost of the project is around ₹20 crore.

“We are very hopeful that these projects will get approval at the meeting and tenders will be allotted soon for their execution,” said a senior GMDA official.

According to the rules, for any high value project to get executed, the work is first given administrative approval by the GMDA, after which tenders are floated and technical and financial bids are called and opened. The bids which are found eligible are then submitted to the committee for final approval after which a tender is allotted for execution of the work.