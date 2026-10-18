New Delhi, A 33-year-old cobbler has been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a labourer following a dispute over repeated verbal abuse and non-payment for food consumed from his street cart in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said on Sunday. Cobbler arrested for allegedly killing labourer over food payment dispute in southeast Delhi

Sandeep Ram, who also ran a street food cart, allegedly killed Sandeep Kumar, 36, inside an abandoned shop in Shakti Vihar late on October 15, police said, adding that the body was discovered the following morning.

According to police, Kumar had left his home around 9 am on October 15 for work but did not return. At around 11.30 pm, Ram allegedly encountered him near his street-food cart, where an argument broke out.

The accused allegedly took a knife from his cart, tied a gamchha around Kumar's neck and slit his throat before fleeing to his elder brother's residence in Jasola, police said.

A PCR call was received around 7.15 am on October 16 about a body lying inside an abandoned shop in Shakti Vihar, Meethapur.

A police team reached the spot and found Kumar with a deep cut wound on his neck. The crime team and forensic science laboratory personnel inspected the scene, following which the deceased was identified by his father, Raj Kumar, police said.

During the investigation, the accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage, they said.

Police said the alleged motive behind the murder was that Kumar frequently abused Ram and consumed food from his cart without paying for it.

The police have recovered the alleged weapon of offence, the knife, along with the gamchha purportedly used in the crime. The accused's clothes were also recovered from the Tekhand Depot area in Okhla, they said.

A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Jaitpur police station on October 16.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

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