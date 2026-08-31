Court charges man with rape, murder of 22-yr-old in Kailash Hills case

A Delhi court on Monday framed charges of rape, murder and robbery against the accused in the rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer at her residence in south Delhi’s Kailash Hillsear, paving the way for the trial to commence in the April 22 incident. Additional sessions judge Ankit Singla of Saket Court framed the charges against Rahul Meena and set the date for prosecution evidence for September 9. (Hindustan Times)

Additional sessions judge Ankit Singla of Saket Court framed the charges against Rahul Meena and set the date for prosecution evidence for September 9. A detailed order on the matter is awaited.

The prosecution had alleged that Meena, a former domestic help employed by the victim’s family, entered their Kailash Hills residence using a hidden key when the victim’s parents were away. He then allegedly assaulted the woman, raped her, and strangled her before fleeing with cash, jewellery and mobile phones.

The FIR registered by Delhi Police after the incident at Amar Colony police station invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to rape, murder and robbery. The case was subsequently investigated by the Delhi Police and a 493-page chargesheet was filed against Meena.

According to the prosecution, Meena was familiar with the family’s daily routine and knew that the victim would be alone at home when her parents went out for their morning routine. Investigators have alleged that he entered the house in the morning and remained there for around 40 minutes before leaving.

The victim, an engineering graduate and UPSC aspirant, was found unconscious by her parents after they returned home. She was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead. Police have alleged that she was strangled with a mobile phone charging cable after being assaulted.

Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka on the day of the incident following a police manhunt. During an initial appearance before a magistrate, he had told the court that he had “made a mistake” and committed the crime for money.

A magistrate had subsequently remanded him to police custody, observing that custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the complete truth and recover two mobile phones allegedly robbed during the incident. Police had also sought gait-pattern analysis to corroborate CCTV footage showing the accused’s movements around the crime scene.

The prosecution had alleged that Meena fled towards Palam railway station after the crime and discarded the two mobile phones.

Police had also said that he had been involved in a separate sexual assault case in Rajasthan’s Alwar shortly before the Kailash Hills incident.