Day-long traffic congestion expected in central Delhi over protests by Congress

Protests over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged National Herald money laundering case will affect traffic in several parts of central Delhi even today, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

The traffic police have closed down four important stretches, imposed restrictions on certain junctions and diverted vehicles in the national capital in view of the protests. Gandhi will appear before the ED for the fifth day in the past one week.

While vehicular movement in central Delhi is likely to be disrupted till evening, barricades put up on border roads connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also led to congestion and slow-moving traffic in areas such as Kalindi Kunj and Sarita Vihar, especially during the morning peak hours.

Many commuters took to social media to post images of the barricading and traffic jams, apart from seeking immediate action by the traffic police.

“@uptrafficpolice @dtptraffic unnecessary blocking of half of Yamuna Kalindi Kunj Bridge from Nodia to Delhi Side. Commuters have to spend 30-40 just on this bridge. Fully chocked bridge as you can see in Google maps screenshot. @myogiadityanath,” a Twitter user named BabaGolmaal posted along with two images and a Google map screenshot showing the traffic jam.

Another Twitter user named Suffian Suhail wrote, “@dtptraffic there is a huge jam right in front of the Sarita Vihar police station because of unnecessary baracading (sic). If baracading is necessary, it should be done after office hours. People are stuck and late to reach their offices.”

The Delhi Traffic Police posted advisories on social media, informing about the arrangements in central Delhi to tackle the expected protest by Congress workers. Around 9:30 pm on Monday, the traffic police posted three tweets to inform the public about road closures, restrictions and diversions.

In the first tweet, they advised the public to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 noon. “Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads,” it read.

“Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,” the second tweet read.

In the third, the police informed that due to the traffic arrangements, “inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road.”

On Tuesday morning, they posted two messages, one of them on the special traffic arrangements for VVIP movement on Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Gurugram Road between 12:45 pm and 13:15 pm.

