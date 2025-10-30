DDA takes over Signature View flats; demolition survey to begin soon

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken complete possession of the Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, paving the way for the demolition of the 12 towers that were earlier declared structurally unsafe.

Officials said a consultant has been selected for the demolition and is likely to conduct a detailed survey soon before finalising the demolition plan. The authority had previously issued a final notice to residents to remove all their belongings by October 28, and all residents have since complied and moved out. Most have also shifted their possessions.

“We have taken complete possession of Signature View Apartments as per the given timeline. The consultant appointed for the demolition process will start the survey work soon. The paperwork and formalities regarding 224 flats have been completed, while the rest are being processed. A few families still have some belongings in their flats, and these are being moved. Once the flats are fully vacated, the demolition survey will begin,” a DDA official said, requesting anonymity.

Owners of a few flats said they needed more time to remove interiors and fixtures.

“Many families have used expensive interiors and woodwork and want these removed safely. But that will take time, and the DDA has refused to allow us more time,” said Gaurav Pandey, general secretary of the residents’ welfare association.

Officials said the consultant overseeing the demolition will prepare a detailed plan for dismantling the high-rises safely, taking into account the dense residential surroundings and nearby educational institutions.

“The demolition will be carried out in a controlled manner, with environmental safety and debris management being top priorities,” the official added.

Located in Mukherjee Nagar, Signature View Apartments were constructed by the DDA between 2007 and 2010 as a premium housing project, comprising 336 flats across 12 towers.

However, residents began complaining of severe structural deterioration, water seepage, and exposed reinforcement bars within a decade of occupation. In a report submitted in 2022, IIT-Delhi found the complex unsafe for habitation, following which the lieutenant governor in 2023 directed the DDA to have the flats vacated and redevelop the society.