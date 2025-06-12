Delhi: 1,100 illegal Bangladeshis deported since Jan

More than 1,100 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from Delhi since January 2025, with nearly a third of these removals occurring over the past two weeks, senior police officers said on Wednesday. Following the LG’s directives, Delhi Police launched a sweeping verification drive that began in south and central districts. (PTI)

The deportations are part of an ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants ordered by Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena in December last year.

Following the LG’s directives, Delhi Police launched a sweeping verification drive that began in south and central districts. Between December and January, officers screened over 16,000 individuals. Those found residing in the Capital without valid documents were handed over to the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which then carried out deportation procedures, officials said.

“All police districts are undertaking intensive verification drives in identified zones,” said an officer, adding that the focus has been on slum settlements and other vulnerable pockets. The South district police alone deported 134 Bangladeshi nationals, including 38 women and 43 children, following a six-month-long operation.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said enforcement was based on “credible local intelligence” and targeted those overstaying visas or living without valid documents. “We conducted 14 checks across Sangam Vihar, Fatehpur Beri, Lodhi Colony, and Maidan Garhi between December 2024 and June 2025,” he said.

Multiple teams were actively visiting suspected pockets to verify identities through Aadhaar and voter ID cards. “Our efforts remain focused on ensuring legality and public safety,” said Chauhan.

Police teams verified identities using Aadhaar and voter ID cards and activated local informants to track down undocumented immigrants. Officials also mapped irregular entry points commonly used by migrants. In four cases, FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act, and the Aadhaar Act.

Among the notable cases, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Sangam Vihar earlier this year, while eight were arrested in Lodhi Colony in March. In Maidan Garhi, one individual was also booked under the Arms Act.

The outer district police detained 92 Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday, including 22 women and 39 minors. “A team deployed near Mangolpuri Railway Line spotted several groups carrying luggage and preparing to board trains. On seeing the police, they tried to flee, but our officers swiftly intercepted them,” said DCP (outer) Sachin Sharma.

On June 1, the north-west district police detained 66 more Bangladeshi nationals, including 30 minors and 16 women, in similar enforcement action. Officials said the crackdown will continue in coordination with FRRO to ensure all those residing illegally in Delhi are identified and processed for deportation.