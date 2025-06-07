Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: 2 stab neighbour after he stops them from harassing girl

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Jun 07, 2025 05:08 AM IST

Two men allegedly stabbed their 18-year-old neighbor in northeast Delhi after he confronted them for harassing a girl; they remain at large.

Two men allegedly attacked their 18-year-old neighbour with a sharp object on Thursday morning after the latter stopped them for harassing a girl passing by in northeast Delhi’s Old Seelampur. The victim, Ajeem (single name) is currently stable while the accused are at large, police said.

The victim, Ajeem (single name) is currently stable while the accused are at large, police said. (Representational image)
The victim, Ajeem (single name) is currently stable while the accused are at large, police said. (Representational image)

A case under BNS Section 118 (grievous hurt using weapon) has been registered against Shane Alam, 21, and Shadab (single name), 25, at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Ajeem told the police that he lives in the same building where the two accused reside. “On Wednesday evening, when he saw them passing some remarks on a girl passing by their building, he objected and they entered into a fight. The matter was resolved by his relatives at the time,” DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Later on Thursday morning, the two stopped Ajeem on the building’s staircase and stabbed him with a sharp object before fleeing. Ajeem’s uncle then informed the police and he was taken to a hospital. He has been treated and discharged, police said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: 2 stab neighbour after he stops them from harassing girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On