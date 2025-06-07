Delhi: 2 stab neighbour after he stops them from harassing girl

Two men allegedly attacked their 18-year-old neighbour with a sharp object on Thursday morning after the latter stopped them for harassing a girl passing by in northeast Delhi’s Old Seelampur. The victim, Ajeem (single name) is currently stable while the accused are at large, police said. The victim, Ajeem (single name) is currently stable while the accused are at large, police said. (Representational image)

A case under BNS Section 118 (grievous hurt using weapon) has been registered against Shane Alam, 21, and Shadab (single name), 25, at Gandhi Nagar police station.

Ajeem told the police that he lives in the same building where the two accused reside. “On Wednesday evening, when he saw them passing some remarks on a girl passing by their building, he objected and they entered into a fight. The matter was resolved by his relatives at the time,” DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Later on Thursday morning, the two stopped Ajeem on the building’s staircase and stabbed him with a sharp object before fleeing. Ajeem’s uncle then informed the police and he was taken to a hospital. He has been treated and discharged, police said.