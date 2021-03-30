Delhi among top 10 worst-hit districts, says Union health ministry

Delhi is among the 10 districts in the country with the most active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, a senior government official said on Tuesday, even as the Capital reported nearly 1000 infections in the last 24 hours. “There are 10 districts across the country which have the most number of active cases. Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar are among them,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press briefing.

Bhushan said 47 districts of these states were briefed by officials of the health ministry and they were asked to ramp up testing with a focus on RT-PCR tests, implement effective and prompt isolation of those infected and tracing of their close contacts, strengthen public and private health care resources and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour. The government also asked them to saturate vaccination for priority age groups in districts reporting a surge in cases.

The health ministry said there was a five times-rise in cases and that without effective tracing and isolating “we let the virus go out of control”.

Delhi recorded 992 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the health department’s bulletin, a sharp fall in its daily tally of the coronavirus disease, with fewer tests conducted on the occasion of Holi. Tuesday’s figures have been the lowest since March 22, when 888 Covid-19 cases were recorded and fresh Covid-19 cases are lower than those reported on Monday when 1,904 tested positive for the disease. Monday’s figures were the highest in more than three months. The active cases are nearing 7,500 in the Capital, the health bulletin showed.

According to the bulletin, four more people died of the coronavirus disease and which have taken the death toll of the national capital to 11,016. There have been 1,591 recoveries on Tuesday pushing recoveries to 642,166, the bulletin also showed.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday dismissed indications of the second wave of infections and said it would take another week to ascertain it. “We are conducting an average of 80,000-90,000 tests on a daily basis and I urge everyone to continue wearing masks as it provides protection against Covid-19,” Jain said while speaking to reporters.