6 states reported 78.56% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt

Six states cumulatively contributed to 78.56 per cent of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. These states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat which continued to report a surge in the daily Covid-19 cases, according to the health ministry.

India recorded 56,211 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours which took the nationwide tally to 12,095,855, the health ministry showed. With this, the number of active cases also went up by 18,912 between Monday and Tuesday morning as the active case count reached 540,720, the health ministry said. 271 fatalities were reported due to the infection which took the death toll to 162,114.

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s Covid-19 related deaths on Tuesday:

Close to 79 per cent of new Covid-19 cases were reported in 6 states. (PIB)

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 31,643 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the overall tally of the state to 2,745,518. The state reported 102 deaths in the past 24 hours which pushed its death toll to 54,283. The active cases in the state stood at 336,584 and the total recoveries stood at 2,353,307.

Punjab

Punjab on Monday reported 59 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 2,868 fresh cases which took the death toll to 6,749 and the infection count to 234,602, respectively. The number of active cases increased from 23,917 on Sunday to 24,143 on Monday.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 2,792 new Covid-19 cases on Monday which took the state’s tally to 987,012. The death toll in the state stood at 12,504, according to the state health department’s bulletin. The recoveries from the disease neared 952,000 in the state while active cases have climbed to 23,037.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 2,323 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 291,006. With nine more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the overall fatality count in the state rose to 3,967. A total of 1,349 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 271,889.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logged 2,279 new Covid-19 infections on Monday which pushed the caseload in the state to 8,81,000 while 14 more deaths took the toll to 12,684. Total recoveries in the state stood at 855,085 with 1,352 patients being discharged, leaving 13,983 active cases.

Gujarat

Gujarat's Covid-19 caseload reached 303,118 after 2,252 new Covid-19 cases were detected on Monday. With eight deaths and 1,731 people getting discharged, the state's death toll stood at 4,500 and the recovery count stood at 286,577.

