Delhi: BJP slams AAP with its campaign song

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched its assembly election campaign song, “Bahane Nahi Badlav Chahiye” (Need Change, Not Excuses), criticising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failures in governance. The song targets issues such as water supply, air pollution, Yamuna pollution, sanitation, corruption allegations, and the 2020 riots while urging voters to choose the BJP in the upcoming elections. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva at a press conference to launch the election campaign song for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday. (ANI)

The 2:26-minute track, sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and others, features images of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh during their custody in the excise case. “For the past 10 years, Delhi’s people have suffered under the ‘AAP-da’ government, which has misused public funds for personal luxury. The time has come for Delhiites to seek accountability and usher in change,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, adding that citizens across the city are calling for a BJP government.

The campaign song focuses on several civic issues that BJP claims have worsened under AAP’s leadership, including waterlogging, poor waste management, and Delhi’s infamous landfill sites. It also references the Sheesh Mahal controversy, which has been a focal point of BJP’s criticism of AAP.

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who has been composing campaign songs for BJP since the 2017 municipal elections, expressed confidence in the song’s ability to resonate with voters. “This time, the song ‘Bahane Nahi, Badlav Chahiye’ is deeply connecting with people. It reflects their struggles over the past decade, including dirty water, waste management issues, and corruption. Delhi residents are no longer swayed by hollow promises—they’re ready for change,” he said, noting the song’s significant traction on social media.

The BJP’s campaign seeks to capitalise on alleged discontent among Delhi’s residents while portraying itself as a solution-orientated alternative. The party’s leaders reiterated their determination to defeat AAP in the elections and provide governance that prioritises public welfare over excuses.

The AAP did not respond to requests for a comment.