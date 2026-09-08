Mandatory licensing, rent regulations: Proposal for bill seeks to regulate 200,000 PGs in Delhi

A proposal for a bill to regulate paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi seeks to bring thousands of establishments under a formal licensing and inspection regime, making registration mandatory and introducing rent bands, security requirements and a grievance redressal mechanism for students, officials aware of the plan said on Monday. The move come following a fatal building collapse at a PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan area. (ANI)

The proposal document for the “Paying Guest Accommodation Regulation and Safety Bill, 2026”, accessed by HT, requires PG operators to obtain police verification and a no-objection certificate (NOC), municipal clearance covering structural and fire safety, and clearance from regional administrative officials.

The draft acknowledges implementation challenges, including limited enforcement capacity, bringing informal PGs into the regulatory system, maintaining the digital portal and resistance to rent controls. It recommends phased enforcement and a single-window system to coordinate the multiple clearances required.

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To be sure, the document is scant on details regarding enforcement mechanisms. It also does not prescribe specific fire and emergency preparedness measures such as fire alarms, extinguishers, emergency exits, evacuation plans or periodic fire drills.

Largely unregulated housing market The proposal estimates that around 200,000 PG accommodations operate across Mukherjee Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rajendra Nagar, with no records of them currently maintained by the police, fire department or Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It describes Delhi’s PG sector as a “housing market operating largely without a regulatory framework”.

The document cites several incidents to underline the need for regulation. A survey following a fire at a PG in Mukherjee Nagar in September 2023 found 104 PG units operating in violation of building bylaws, while only one of the surveyed establishments had a Delhi Fire Services NOC, according to the proposal.

While the proposed security standards mandate CCTV cameras, security guards, visitor registers and wardens, the absence of corresponding minimum standards for fire and emergency preparedness could allow establishments to comply with security requirements while still falling short on basic life-safety measures, experts said.

“The issue is not about PG accommodations or coaching centres. It is about structural safety of buildings. Big announcements are made after such incidents. What will norms do if you do not have adequate equipments and mechanisms to implement them. There are multiple agencies in Delhi, how will they implement these norms without the police being under their control. You need to chalk out a holistic plan, one that takes into account the pros and cons of the system, the multiplication of agencies and how there has been an overexpansion of the sector,” said Jagdish Mamgain, urban planning expert and former MCD works committee chairman.