Delhi cop, aide held for abduction, extortion bid
New DelhiA 29-year-old Delhi Police constable posted with the cybercrime cell was arrested and suspended for allegedly abducting a shopkeeper from near the Red Fort to extort around ₹2
New Delhi
A 29-year-old Delhi Police constable posted with the cybercrime cell was arrested and suspended for allegedly abducting a shopkeeper from near the Red Fort to extort around ₹2.5 lakh from his family, officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. An associate was also held and they are being questioned to ascertain others involved, they said.
An FIR on charges of abduction, causing hurt and extortion of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered and they were lodged in police custody.
According to the sequence of events shared by the police, constable Moin Ali, his friend Sonu and their associate Akhtar targeted a shopkeeper at Ghadi Market in Lal Quila they were acquainted with to make a quick buck.
“Both Sonu and the shopkeeper run shops in the market. Sonu knew the man had made good sales recently and decided to target his competitor. He told Ali that they will be able to extort ₹5 lakh easily from the man. On Sunday morning, they went to Lal Quila market area and approached the victim, lured him near a car and pushed inside. He was taken to different locations,” said a senior police officer.
The accused are alleged to have called his family, asking for money, and settled for around ₹2.5 lakh. However, a friend of the victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday evening.
A second officer, not wishing to be named, said, “The men were called near New Delhi railway station to take the money. When Ali and his aides reached there, we caught two of them. They had also released the victim by then. He reached home.”
Police said they ascertained that Ali was posted with the North Delhi cyber cell. They are questioning him and Sonu to track the others involved in the incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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