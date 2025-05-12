Menu Explore
Delhi family of four hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes at bike horn factory

PTI |
May 12, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Four family members hospitalised in Delhi after inhaling toxic fumes at a bike horn manufacturing unit.

Four members of a family in Delhi were hospitalised on Monday after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes at their workplace in northwest Delhi's Sangam Park area, police said.

The four family members work at a bike horn manufacturing unit.(Representational)
The four family members work at a bike horn manufacturing unit.(Representational)

According to police, Hardeep Singh, who runs a bike horn manufacturing unit at DSIDC Shed number 63 in the Sangam Park area, reached the shed along with his wife Harpreet Kaur (38), son Jagdish Singh (16), and daughter Hargul Kaur (15) in the morning.

Later, police received a PCR call and reached the area to find the four very ill. Hardeep Singh, Jagdish Singh, and Hargul Kaur were admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital, while Harpreet Kaur was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, they said.

The police came to know about the incident after one of the victims' children informed their relatives who then relayed the information to police and emergency services.

All four are under medical observation and stated to be stable, a police officer said, adding the shed has been sealed and a case is being registered.

