Delhi govt plans to train EV mechanics, provide internship opportunities

In order to drive the creation of green jobs in the national Capital, the Delhi government on Friday announced to impart skills related to electric vehicles.

The government will provide a comprehensive training program for EV mechanics which will prepare the requisite workforce for the capital’s EV ecosystem.

The Delhi government in a statement said the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will design an integrated course for training its ‘Diploma in Automobile Engineering’ programme for students to become ‘Electric Vehicle mechanics.’

Every year 100 students will be trained in basic and advanced EV mechanics and provided with relevant internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed among DSEU, WRI India, and Hero Electric Vehicles Ltd on Friday.

The DSEU will undertake the end-to-end design of the course structure and curriculum. Through its rich industry experience, Hero Electric will support DSEU in designing the study material as well as provide practical training and internship opportunities to the students.

As the knowledge partner, World Resources Institute India (WRI India) will provide the required research, monitoring, and evaluation support to them.

“The EV mechanics training course is the first of a series of short and long-term courses to be launched by Delhi Government to become the training hub of the EV workforce in India. The collaboration formalised is a result of eight months of research and due diligence of the EV ecosystem by DDC Delhi and WRI India. The research analysis identified the lack of highly skilled EV mechanics as a potential skill gap as the ecosystem grows in Delhi with a requirement of around 500 new mechanics every year”, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development of Delhi, the think tank of the Delhi government.

“Making automotive job aspirants future-ready skilled in EV technology will help optimise employment opportunities so that Delhi’s transition to electric mobility does not adversely impact the employment generation in the automobile and transport sectors. The course has laid the foundation for the creation of thousands of green jobs in Delhi, said Shah.

“Delhi has already emerged as India’s EV capital by accelerating EV adoption through its dedicated policy launched in August 2020. Delhi’s EV policy targets 25% of all new vehicle registrations to be EVs by 2024 and has already achieved an average of 10% share of EVs in 2022,” added Shah.

