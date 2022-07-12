Delhi govt starts issuing penalties for violating plastic-ban rule
- While the ban came into force on July 1, the Delhi government had said that for the first 10 days, only warning notices will be issued to violators.
The Delhi government on Monday began penalising violators found using, selling, manufacturing or stocking 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items that were banned in the national capital from July 1. Teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and urban local bodies (ULBs) issued a total of 119 fines on Monday, amounting to ₹1.23 crore, besides shutting factories and market units that were caught violating norms.
While the ban came into force on July 1, the Delhi government had said that for the first 10 days, only warning notices will be issued to violators. Monday was the first day when penalties were imposed, officials said. The DPCC said inspection drives will continue in the coming days.
“The DPCC teams inspected 96 units, Among them, 59 units were fined and closed, and the total fine amount was ₹1.23 crore. Discom TPDDL has been directed to disconnect electricity supply to these units,” said a DPCC official.
The official further said that penal action in the initial days will focus on shops, commercial establishments and manufacturing units, and not individuals.
ULBs on Monday inspected 529 units across Delhi markets, of which 330 were found violating the ban and 60 were fined. Teams from the revenue department inspected 104 units, but no violators were found. “A total fine amount of ₹30,000 was collected by ULBs and around 16,359 kilos of banned SUP items were collected on Monday,” the DPCC official quoted above said.
As per the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2021, issued on August 12, 2021, while these 19 items were to be banned from July 1, 2022, plastic bags less than 76 microns in thickness were to be banned from September 30, 2021. Plastic bags will need to be at least 120 microns in thickness from December 31, 2022, the rules state.
Keshav Kumar, a street vendor at the Paharganj market, said fines should only be issued if an alternative is easily available and is economically viable for small-time vendors like him. “I have replaced all my cutlery with paper and wooden items, but there are plenty of sellers in the markets who have items that are made of plastic as they are cheaper. Until the government provides cheaper alternatives or financial assistance, the shift to biodegradable items will be difficult,” he said.
Rajendra Sharda, from the GK-1 M Block market association, said while it is easy to phase out items such as plastic cutlery, other items such as ear buds or even plastic candy sticks, would take more time.
-
Strong rain in parts of Delhi catches IMD off-guard again
PA sharp, strong burst of rain in parts of the national capital on Monday caught the Met department off guard once again, a day after the agency predicted “very light rain or drizzle” across the Capital. Pitampura in northwest Delhi was the city's wettest neighbourhood, getting 77.5mm of rain till 5.30pm on Monday, a spell classified as 'heavy rainfall', while Pusa got 25mm of rain, categorised as a 'moderate' spell.
-
Five of Lawrence Bishnoi’s associates held in Haryana
Five members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — involved in several cases of extortion, car-jacking, robbery, and smuggling of liquor and narcotics — were apprehended from Bahadurgarh by a special task force of Haryana police early Monday morning, said police. STF Haryana, superintendent of police, Sumit Kuhar, said the five gangsters were nabbed when they were entering Bahadurgarh from Delhi after snatching several SUVs.
-
Man nabbed for demanding dowry after wife found dead in Delhi flat
The police have arrested the husband of 31-year-old woman, who was found dead at her residence in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar on July 8, after finding a piece of cloth hanging from the ceiling fan at their house, officials said on Monday, adding that they were now probing the matter as dowry death. The man then opened a departmental store in Uttar Pradesh's Rajinder Nagar but shut it shortly after.
-
After MCD unification, a uniform property tax for Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a new property tax regime for the national capital residents, to bring about uniformity in taxes after the unification of the three municipal corporations. The new rates will come into effect from July 16, 2022, officials said, adding that while rates have by and large remained the same for residents of south Delhi, those in north and east Delhi will have to pay an additional 1% education cess.
-
Amarnath Yatra resumes; 4k leave for shrine
Four days after rain-triggered flash floods claimed 16 lives and left around 30 pilgrims missing, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday, with around 4,000 pilgrims setting off from the base camps of the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas. An official said, “As many as 4,026 pilgrims left in the twelfth batch from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 110 vehicles, which was guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics