Delhi govt to revive 20 lakes: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government plans to revive and develop 20 lakes in the city to “international” standards, as part of phase one of a project to develop 1,000 such lakes and water bodies in the Capital. He also formed a district-level grievance committee to look into complaints related to water bodies in Delhi.
“The environment of Delhi is dominated by its lakes and they not only provide water, but they also nourish aquatic life and regulate climate. However, due to the current state of these lakes, it has been decided to revive them. Delhi will be transformed into a city of lakes as part of this project and the first phase will see the beautification and development of 20 Delhi lakes,” said Rai on Tuesday.
The lakes chosen under phase one are Sanjay Lake, Hauz Khas Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Smriti Van (Kondali), Smriti Van (Vasant Kunj), Tikri Khurd Lake, Najafgarh Lake, Welcome Lake, Daryapur Lake, Poth Kalan (Sardar Sarovar Lake), the MP Green Area at Sanjay Van, and lakes in Mungeshpur, Dheerpur, West Vinod Nagar (Mandawali, Fazalpur), Mandawali Village, Barwala, Jhatikara, and the Park, Lake and Woodland area in Rajouri Garden (near Tihar Village).
Rai held a meeting on Tuesday morning with officials from the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, the state wetland authority, environment department and land-owning agencies for these water bodies, in order to find ways to improve or revive them.
“In the meeting, it was decided to revive and develop 20 lakes in Delhi in accordance with international standards in the first phase of this project. The Wetland Authority of Delhi has already finished the mapping of roughly 1,018 lakes out of a total of 1,045 lakes. In addition, UID (unique ID) numbers have been assigned to each of the 1,045 lakes and the remainder of the lakes will be developed as part of the project in the future,” Rai added.
The minister further said that a district grievance committee will ensure complaints related to water bodies are addressed on time.
“Responding to complaints about lakes is the most important component of lake development and repair. So far, the research has identified encroachment, sewage discharge, and solid waste disposal as important challenges. To address these concerns and promote lake development, a district grievance committee has been constituted. They will be in charge of checking and monitoring these lakes on a regular basis and will also take care of any complaints about the lake,” he added.
-
Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
-
GIDA receives investment proposal of ₹1000 crore
Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority has received investment proposal of ₹1000 crore from top companies, senior officials said. Several private investors have forwarded their proposal to the state government for investment in the GIDA, the officers added. “This proposal will generate employment for 26000 people,” the officers said. The state government has also approved a proposal for a township on 240 acres at junction point of the Gorakhpur –Lucknow and Sonauli –Kushi Nagar highway.
-
Residents urge authorities to stop dumping waste at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram landfill
Around 1,200 metric tonnes of fresh solid waste has piled up at the Shakti Khand landfill in Indirapuram, much to the displeasure of local residents. The site has been under continuous monitoring of the National Green Tribunal, which had earlier directed agencies in Ghaziabad to clear all the legacy waste at the site, which is adjacent to residential areas. The confederation of trans-Hindon RWAs is contesting a petition with the NGT.
-
MSEDCL open feeder boxes pose threat to Pune residents
Around 375 feeder pillars in Chaturshringi circle, that comprises Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Bhosari, Pimpri and Chinchwad have been replaced with rusted shutters or new shutters by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. The open feeder pillars with live electric connections and open cables pose a threat to residents, especially with monsoon fast approaching.
-
Three use dating app to extort money, arrested
Faridabad police on Monday arrested three members of a gang, who allegedly blackmailed at least 25 men after befriending them on Grindr – a social networking app for gay, bisexual and transgender people-- by recording their objectionable videos and extorted money from them, said police on Tuesday. The suspects have been identified as Vishal Kumar (22), Karan Singh (19) and Puneet alias Pony (23), all residents of Gandhi Colony in Faridabad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics