Delhi: Half-burnt body of man found near Narela flyover

In separate incidents, two bodies were found in north Delhi’s Narela area on Sunday morning. The calls for both the cases were made around 7.30am by locals. The suspects have not been identified yet in both the cases, said police. Investigators are looking for nearby CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, cause of death and identification of the suspects. (Representational image)

In the first incident, a partially charred body was found near the Narela Bawana flyover. Police said the PCR call was received from locals who found the body behind a school. The deceased was identified as Kapil Dahiya, 20, a resident of Swatantra Nagar. His Royal Enfield bike was found lying 150 metres away.

“The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene. A murder case has been registered, and investigation is being carried out accordingly” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) north Hareshwar Swami.

Investigators are looking for nearby CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events, cause of death and identification of the suspects. Dahiya left his home on Saturday evening and his burnt body also had other injuries, said police.

In another incident in Narela Industrial area, a 30-year-old waiter was found dead inside his rented accommodation in Metro Vihar area. His neighbours called the police.

“‘The man lived on the ground floor where his body was found. His throat was slit and he had multiple other injuries,” said DCP Swami.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Mandal, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Police said he used to work as a waiter with caterers during wedding functions. A case of murder has been registered. A FSL team was sent to inspect the scene and nearby CCTVs are being checked. The neighbours did not see anyone breaking into the house and the man lived alone, said police.